Rawdatul Majaalis urges gov’t to investigate death threats against Ba-Kawsu

By Amadou Jadama

Rawdatul Majaalis has raised concern over an audio doing the rounds on social media calling for the death of famous preacher and imam, Ba-Kawsu Fofana.

According to the group, one Dembo Trawally, resident in Spain is behind the audio. The Standard confirmed the death threats on the audio, but could not verify who the speaker is.

However, speaking to The Standard Imam Foday Mahmud Touray, the Secretary General of Rawdatul Majaalis, said the audio is believed to be voice of Trawally who claimed that he would execute his threat when he comes to The Gambia in December. “This is not just threat against Ba-Kawsu but also the Gambian state. Ba-Kawsu has a large followership and any threat against his life should be taken seriously as a threat against the stability of the nation,” he said. Touray said government should set a strong example about people who use religion to attack others. ”We are not sure if the government knows about this audio but it is seriously a matter they must investigate. These kinds of things, if not checked, can cause a deep conflict that can threaten the stability of a nation,” he warned.