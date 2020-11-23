Man stabbed to death at Brikama Jokor

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Police on Saturday ordered the temporarily closure of Jokor Night Club in Brikama following a fatal stabbing incident.

According to police sources, one Yusupha Darboe died after he was stabbed during an altercation at the night club and his killer has been arrested by police in Brikama. Darboe’s body has been evacuated to the mortuary in Banjul.

Police spokesman Lamin Njie told The Standard: “We can confirm the incident of stabbing at Brikama Jokor Saturday night leading to death of 30-year-old Yusupha Darboe of Brikama Kabafita. Meanwhile, the GPF has engaged the management of Jokor Night Club for a temporary closure of activities while stringent safety measures are put in place to avoid reoccurrence of such incident.”

“Preliminary findings revealed that an altercation ensued between the two which degenerated into a fight during which the suspect stabbed Yusupha with a knife. He was rushed to the Brikama Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body is currently moved to the EFSTH in Banjul for further examination. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, is arrested and currently helping the police in their investigations,” Njie said.

In addition, PRO Njie said, “we wish to send a strong message to the young people to direct their youthful energy into productive ventures.”

Meanwhile, the police have announced the arrest of five men in connection to robbery incidents in Mandinary village.

The police said: “Earlier on two shops were broken into at Mandinary village and owners violently robbed of their properties. The Anti-Crime Unit launched a robust investigation into the incident leading to the arrest of all suspects.

“Abdou Manneh, Alieu Manneh, Alagie Manga, Bakary Conteh, and Haruna Sarr…all of them Mandinaring Village were rounded up for their alleged participation in the violent crime against the shop owners. The weapons used to perpetrate the heinous crime such as cutlasses, battens, stones among others, were all recovered as evidence. They are currently being charged with robbery with violence, awaiting court actions,” the police said.