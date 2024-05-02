Yonna unveils agric business with brand new tractors

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Yonna Group has yesterday unveiled another branch of its growing enterprise. The new kid on the bloc is Yonna Agric business, designed to help in the country’s drive to mechanise agriculture and enhance productivity.

The unveiling at its warehouse in Kanifing came with the provision of six multipurpose tractors, the third batch of such plants Yonna imported into the country in the recent past.

- Advertisement -

Susheel Chander Badola, Manager of Yonna Agric business, said the tractors are fitted with modern implements such as ploughing, threshing, trailers among other facilities which make them a one-stop farming equipment for individual and community farmers desiring to increase productivity. “What is more, we shall provide after sale services such as provision of spare parts. So, if any of our customers buy our tractors, they would not need to struggle to find spare parts as we would import them and even provide expertise on how to operate, maintain and service the machines,” Susheel said.

The General Manger of Yonna Forex, Momodou Barrow thanked the staff of the Yonna Group and disclosed that the Agric business adds a new dimension to the work of Yonna which already has a micro-finance unit, insurance, digital wallet among other services to make life and business easy for the Gambian people.

He further revealed that those services are opportunities that customers desiring to venture into agric business can tap into.

- Advertisement -

Mr Barrow said Yonna Agric business seeks to encourage individual Gambians, communities, companies and all, to participate in helping the country’s farming sector with new implements. The new tractors are on display at Yonna Warehouse at Kanifing on Sankung Sillah Road.