Gambia at WCM 40th anniversary launching

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Baldeh, a Gambian economic diplomat and member of the World Conference of Mayors Gambia chapter is among high profile dignitaries at the celebrations of the founding of the World Conference of Mayors in Tuskegee, Alabama, the USA.

The meeting centered around a press conference addressed by Hon Johnny Ford, founder of the WCM on 19 April by zoom and with actual delegates in the hall at Tuskegee city Alabama.

The actual celebration of the of the anniversary of the World Conference of Mayors will be held in Atlanta GA, in August during the National Business League’s 124th anniversary conference.

- Advertisement -

Hon Baldeh and fellow Gambian, Hon Saihou Jawara spoke of all the help received from the WCM during the years, including Tuskegee and Banjul becoming Twin Cities (Sister Cities). “We look forward to welcoming Lord Mayor Ford and medical technology and a health project to help The Gambia eradicate its many health challenges.”

According to Queen Mother Dr Sandra Ross, the WCM Gambia PIO projects administrator, in a press release on the occasion, the WCM will lead a health mission to The Gambia this month to bring breast cancer detection and screenings accessible to women for a year-long program.

“Partnering with the Blackbird Group, Hon. Johnny Ford will lead a delegation with Blackbird CEO Dr. Teresa Rule to install hPod-T body scan kiosks (health pods) which will be installed in 28 cities throughout the seven regions of The Gambia, the queen mother said.

- Advertisement -

Hon Jonny Ford told the conference that the WCM will continue to train mayors not only on how to be mayors that do ribbon cutting, but also as diplomats and trade mission leaders who negotiate on the global and economic scale. “We have thousands of mayors, along with mayoral associations, in countries including Canada, Haiti, Senegal, The Gambia, Taiwan, and beyond. We have a MoU with NBC- LEO that also represents Black elected officials from around the US. We help mayors get funding, and we are accomplishing that by recently meeting in Washington at the White House, and with US government officials. After 40yrs., we are still together, and on August 21st – 24th , we will celebrate, first in Tuskegee, then in Atlanta with the National Business League, the National Black Chamber of Commerce, and public officials and business leaders from around the world,” Ford said.