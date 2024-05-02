Human rights defender calls for peaceful solidarity assembly against Israel at OIC summit

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Human rights defender Sheriff Kijera has said the upcoming OIC Banjul summit presents a perfect opportunity for Gambian imams, priests, Muslims, Christians and all concerned citizens to go out in large numbers and have a peaceful assembly to express their legitimate concerns against the “atrocious genocidal acts” by Israel in the ongoing war in Gaza.

“It is a tradition all over the world that people use occasions and summits of this nature as an opportunity to express their legitimate concerns about issues affecting humanity and I see no reason that we cannot use this opportunity to put more light on the ongoing carnage in Palestine where over 34,000 people have been killed and 75,000 wounded, the majority of them, women and children,” Kijera said.

He said the Islamic leaders have failed the world, humanity and the people of Palestine “so this is a perfect opportunity for all imams and christains leaders to mobilise their followers and have a peaceful assembly before the OIC conference to express concern and condemn the atrocious genocidal acts being perpetuated daily on Palestinians by Israel,” Kijera stated.

He also called on President Barrow to use the opportunity to call on his fellow OIC leaders to pass a resolution to condemn, sanction and cut all diplomatic ties with Israel.

In the same vein, Mr Kijera charged that henceforth African countries must also consider withdrawing their memberships from the International Criminal Court established by the Rome Statue to investigate and prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

He alleged that the court is “only bent on going after African leaders” with no desire to go after western countries and leaders backed by the West for atrocities committed against humanity.