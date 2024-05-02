Trucks temporarily banned from Bertil Harding Highway

- Advertisement -

The National Roads Authority has announced the banning of all trucks from the Bertil Harding Highway effective today to 7 May.

In a statement seen by The Standard, NRA stated: “In preparation for the upcoming Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Banjul, the National Roads Authority (NRA) is conducting extensive cleaning and road marking operations along Bertil Harding Highway. To enhance safety and security, reduce traffic congestion, and maintain cleanliness during the summit, the NRA, in collaboration with the Police and General Transport Union, wishes to notify the public that a Truck Ban will be imposed on Bertil Harding Highway from midnight 2 of May to midnight on the 7 May. We rely on the cooperation of the public to implement the truck ban for a safe and successful OIC Summit.”