Thursday, May 14, 2020
REFELA begins fumigating Banjul

Mayoress Rohey Lowe
Press release

The Refela Gambia Chapter, under the auspices of its president, the Mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick-Lowe are ravaging and rampaging coronavirus popularly known as Covid-19 which is currently killing thousands of people globally and halting business activities worldwide.
However, the hardworking, efficient and effective democratically-focused woman with her team are contributing immensely to ensure better and utmost welfare for the people of Banjul, the capital of The Gambia. It was however necessary for Mayor Lowe to come up with a unique strategy of assisting the people of Banjul. It is for this reason that the Mayor herself led her team on the fumigation of the Albert Market, schools, churches,mosques and parks in the country’s capital city, a move aimed at disinfecting the areas to suppress the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fumigation was embarked on with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the leadership of Madam Aissata De. This noble move is really appreciated by the people of Banjul both nationals and expatriates. According to them, the fumigation will go a long way in cleansing Banjul and make the entire city a corona-free entity. The indomitable queen of Gambian politics has clocked two years in the administration of Banjul, the capital and commercial city of the West African nation.

