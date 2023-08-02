Regional Maritime University awards GMA boss

Press release

At the recent Regional Maritime University (RMU), Board of Governors meeting in Accra, Ghana, the Director General of Gambia Maritime Administration, Mr Karamo B Janneh was given an award for his dedication to the development and sustainability of the Regional Maritime University.

The RMU is an international tertiary institution which attained full university status on the 25 October, 2007 and was launched as such by His Excellency, John Agyekum Kuffour, the then president of the Republic of Ghana.

On 1t October, 1982, the Government of Ghana promulgated the Regional Maritime Law 1982 which was followed by the signing of the instrument of transfer, handing over the College to the then Ministerial Conference of West and Central African States on Maritime Transport (MINCONMAR), now known as Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), which negotiated for its regionalisation.

The College was then re-named The Regional Maritime Academy (R.M.A.). The formal inauguration of the R.M.A. took place on Thursday 26th May, 1983 with the following countries as founding members: Republics of Cameroon, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The overall objective for the establishment of RMA was to promote regional co-operation in the maritime industry focusing on the training to ensure the sustained growth and development of the industry. The RMU also maintains the same overall objective.

DG Janneh is among the pioneers of the Committee of Experts of the University. While serving as the director of training and development at the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), Mr Janneh has been instrumental in the training of young Gambians in the University both at GPA and now as Director General of Gambia Maritime Administration (GMA).