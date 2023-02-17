Russian delegation holds talks with Speaker Jatta

By Omar Bah

A delegation of top Russian officials yesterday met the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta.

The delegation, led by the Russian Federation’s Ambassador to Senegal overseeing Banjul, is in the country to attend Gambia’s 58th Independence anniversary this Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to journalists shortly after meeting the Speaker, a member of the state Duma of the Russian Federation and coordinator inter parliamentary groups for Central and South Africa, Professor Nikolay V Novichkov, said the delegation is using the visit to foster relations with Banjul.

“We had a very good meeting with the Speaker and I cannot wait for the Russian Speaker of Parliament to invite his Gambian counterpart to participate in a summit later this year in Moscow,” Professor Novichkov said.

He said the Gambian Speaker has also confirmed his willingness to attend the conference with a delegation from Banjul.

“We think our relationship with The Gambia is very important and will continue to bear fruits for the interest of both countries. So, it would be great to receive the Gambian delegation in Moscow,” he added.

For his part, the Russian Federation Ambassador to Senegal overseeing Banjul, Dmitry Kurakov said his country’s relation with Gambia is very cordial because the West African country always stands by them in the international front.

“We are also amazed with the progress Gambia has made in its development and we are committed to support you in that regard,” he added.

Reacting to a question on the war in Ukraine, Ambassador Kurakov said the Russian Federation has always favoured peaceful negotiations in its operation in Ukraine and that still remains a priority but he would not know when would those negotiations be given chance for the security of its borders.