UN calls forum to map out support for NDP

Press release

The United Nations Gambia will hold a three- day workshop next week to shape how it will support the National Development Plan.

The workshop will attract community leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from NGOs, civil society organisations, the private sector, the government, the Universities, research centres and other development partners. They will discuss how the UN can best support the government’s new national development plan. The workshop will take place from 21 to 23 February 2023 at the Sir Dawda Jawara International Conference Centre at 9am. The workshop’s goal is to ensure that the UN’s support for The Gambia’s development priorities is relevant, effective, and adaptable to changing needs. It will also shape the UN strategy to support The Gambia’s National Development Plan, also known as the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF).

It’s a multi-year plan that outlines the UN’s support for a country’s development priorities and is aligned with The Gambia’s National Development Plan and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The United Nations in The Gambia is excited to collaborate with community leaders, influencers, and decision-makers to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for The Gambia.