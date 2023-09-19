25.2 C
Sabally, Sonko still held

By Tabora Bajang

The campaign manager of the opposition UDP Momodou Sabally and a nominated member of the Brikama Area Council   Sheriffo Sonko are still being held four days after they were invited and detained by police.

The duo was expected to be charged or released at the expiry of the first 72 hours of their detention yesterday but party officials said that did not happened after they refused to sign a certain document. “The investigators left them promising to comeback which they never did,” a source told The Standard.

Mr Sabally is quoted to have said the intended charges are designed to silence him. 

Meanwhile as we went to press, unconfirmed reports said investigators were considering adding up more charges against the prominent opposition figure.

