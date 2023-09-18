31.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, September 18, 2023
Musa Barrow makes magical debut for Al Taawoun

In a thrilling debut for Al Taawoun, Musa Barrow made a fantastic contribution with a sensational goal in a 3-2 loss to Al Ahli in the Saudi League.
The Gambian striker entered the pitch as a substitute after halftime, and his presence was immediately felt.
He hit his debutant goal providing a memorable moment for the fans. A second goal he scored was ruled out by VAR in the 90th minute, leaving both the player and supporters disappointed.
Gambia Sport News

- Advertisment -
