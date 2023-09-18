Manneh unveils team for tie against Namibia

Coach Yahya Manneh has unveiled the final squad list of the women’s senior national team slected to play the double-header against Namibia in the qualifiers of the Africa Women’s cup of Nations to be held in Morocco in 2024.

Both The Gambia and Namibia chose to play in Morocco. The Gambia opens her campaign on the 21September at the Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat. The same venu shal host the return leg three days later on 24 September. This will be the first international assignment for Manneh who was appointed only last month.