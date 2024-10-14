Secretary General Salimatta retires, gets befitting farewell from MoPS

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Darboe

The Minister of Public Service, Baboucarr Bouy has paid tribute to the outgoing Secretary General and head of the civil service Salimatta Touray for her service to the nation.

The minister was speaking at a farewell ceremony held in honor of Madame Touray who is retiring as head of the civil service. “Working with you was a pleasure. You have been a significant part of our ministry and the civil service in general, and as today marks the end of your active service to the nation, I wish you every success in your future endeavours,” Minister Bouy told the outgoing SG.

Senio officials of the ministry including permanent secretaries Pateh Jah of MoPS and Lamin Jawara of PMO also joined the minister to thank the SG for her work and leadership.

On her part the outgoing Secretary General, Salimatta Touray commended MoPS for the memorable historical farewell on her retirement which she said coincided with her birthday.

She described her tenure as a great experience for her and thanked all staff of the ministry and the civil service in general for their support.

“I won’t forget my interaction with you all including the support staff of the ministry. It has been a privilege to serve my country The Gambia and an honor to work with all of you,” SG Touray said.