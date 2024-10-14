Gambia interested in exploring new opportunities with Cuba

- Advertisement -

Gambia’s new ambassador to Cuba, Seyaka Sonko has expressed the willingness of his country and the largest Antillean Island, Cuba to explore new opportunities in relations is a clear demonstration that both are interested in moving forward.

“This partnership is deeply rooted in the basic principles of trust, mutual respect and reciprocal benefits,” said the Gambian head of Mission, as he presented his letters of credentials to Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa on September 18.

Ambassador Sonko also affirmed that his objective and by extension that of the embassy in Havana is to strengthen the existing cordial ties through productive commitments.

“In doing so, we also seek to actively liaise with other missions accredited to Cuba to foster greater collaboration in our collective goal of finding comprehensive and lasting solutions to the many complex problems that threaten global stability and peaceful coexistence,” the ambassador asserted.

He also expressed his position that no country has the right to subject the citizens of any nation to untold suffering, hardship and misery, referring to states that apply policies of sanctions and blockades.

“If we truly wish to live in a just and peaceful world, we must always strive to live by the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” Sonko noted.

The Gambian diplomat recalled that the history of The Gambia and Cuba began in 1979 when they established diplomatic relations. “However, it was not until 2000 that the Gambian government opened its embassy in Havana, “and since then cooperation between the two countries has been growing in importance,” he remarked.