Gambian entrepreneur to address British economic conference

Kemo Fatty, founder at Green Up Gambia, will serve as a panelist at a British Chamber of Commerce economic forum jointly organised with St George’s International School.

The event entitled “Regenerative Economics – Can we get inside the Doughnut!” will bring together businesses, schools and experts to discuss the role of business in regenerative economic transformation.

The event will take place on Tuesday 12 November from 18:00 to 21:00 at St George’s International School in Luxembourg-Hamm (11 Rue des Peupliers).

The Guest Speaker Jennifer Brandsberg-Engelmann has been teaching Economics, Business Management and Environmental Systems and Societies for more than 25 years and is developing a new two-year course in Regenerative Economics. She will talk about the “Doughnut Design for Business” framework developed by the Doughnut Economics Action Lab (DEAL), with whom she closely collaborates on the Regenerative Economics project.

This will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Anne-Marie McHugh, St George’s Sustainability Coordinator and BCC Sustainability Group member, including Jennifer Brandsberg-Engelmann, Kemo Fatty, founder at Green Up Gambia, Sean Barrett, Director at Aztec Group and Lauren Dishman, St George’s alumna currently working in sustainable finance with the British Chamber of Commerce in Brussels.