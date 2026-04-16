Barrow urges soldiers to uphold professionalism

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By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has called on members of the Gambia Armed Forces to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, good citizenship, discipline and integrity.

Turning up in full army uniform at the commissioning of the first batch of home trained cadets of the Gambia Armed Forces yesterday, Barrow said his government takes pride in the Gambian security personnel and will continue to support their capacity building, infrastructural development and welfare.

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“As the first of its kind in the history of The Gambia, the historic training programme that led to this solemn occasion was conceived to become the foundation of the much anticipated military academy that sets the stage from now on for in-country military officer training and career development,” Barrow said.

He added that since 2017, his government has been investing considerably in enhancing the administration and operations of the security services, adding that many degree programmes have been offered to over a hundred of GAF personnel at the University of the Gambia and other countries including Turkiye, US, China, UK and Pakistan.

While congratulating the graduates, the president enjoins them to remember that they are being initiated into a noble and long standing tradition of officers and heroes who defended their motherland with unmatched dedication, sacrifice and courage.

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“Mindful that the lives of our soldiers and security of our nation depend on good judgement at every level of command, the responsibility you now carry is significantly critical. I charge you to uphold the highest standards of good citizenship, professionalism, discipline and integrity. Live up to the values instilled in you and lead with compassion. Your juniors will watch you closely for admiration, emulation or otherwise, so match your words with actions and conviction and always place the nation’s interest above self and dedicate yourselves to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Barrow advised.