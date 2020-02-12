Semlex Pays, Reopened

By Lamin Cham

The national ID and driver’s licences production company, Semlex, which was shut by the tax authority over liabilities, has paid and resumed work yesterday afternoon.

A source at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) confirmed yesterday that “Semlex has taken a positive step towards satisfying its tax obligations”. The source however, declined to give further details.

The company was allowed to continue producing ID cards and other national documents following the change of government in 2017 despite concerns from many quarters about its credibility.

Semlex’s initial contract was unceremoniously ended by former president Jammeh.