SENEGAL PURSUES MASTERMIND BEHIND BODY BURNING REPORTED TO BE IN GAMBIA

Authorities in Senegal are on the hunt for the mastermind behind the exhumation and burning of a body in Kaolack.

According to L’Observateur, he was located in The Gambia where he took refuge after the gendarmerie began tracking down the perpetrators of the cremation, arresting at least 14 individuals.

The newspaper reported that the suspect “is a member of a religious family from Kaolack”.

Reports in Senegal indicated that Gambia police have been informed to repatriate him if he is arrested.

Last Saturday, a corpse of an alleged homosexual was exhumed and burned in front of a jubilant crowd in Léona Niassene, a religious town located in the commune of Kaolack.

The remains of the alleged homosexual had been transported to Touba in accordance with the wishes of his mother, but informed of the supposed sexual orientation of the deceased; the members of the Dahira Moukhadimatoul Khidma responsible for the management of the Great Mosque and cemeteries in Touba turned away the procession.

Back in Kaolack, the family members buried the remains in “secret” at the cemetery. The young people from the Ndagane district, who had besieged the mortuary house on Friday to oppose the burial of the alleged homosexual in Kaolack, were able to unravel the mystery and extract the body from the vault before burning it.

The Standard contacted the police PRO, Modou Musa Sisawo who said at his level, he has no knowledge of any request from the Senegalese authorities on the matter.

”It is also possible that they may have made contact through other government security agencies such as Interpol or the national security adviser, etc. I will have to find out,” he said.