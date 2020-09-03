26 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, September 3, 2020
type here...
News

Senegal repatriates Access Bank staff who allegedly fled with D21M

319
access bank
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah 

Senegalese authorities have confirmed the repatriation of two officials of Access Bank Gambia who allegedly emptied savings at the Bank’s Barra branch and fled to Senegal.

- Advertisement -

According to a Senegalese news agency Senego, the bank’s Barra branch CEO, Sarjo Corr and his deputy Momodou Juldeh Jallow were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Division (Dic) in Dakar.

The two allegedly took D21 million before taking refuge in Senegal.

It is reported that some 80,000 dollars was found on them when they were arrested.

Police spokesman Superintendent Lamin Njie confirmed to The Standard that the police have opened an investigation into the matter.

“We can confirm that the two suspects are back in the country and are currently helping the police in their investigations over the unconfirmed D21,437, 722.90 fraud case,” PRO Njie told The Standard.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTHE GEORGE GOMEZ I KNEW
Next article6427 tourism workers to get $50 each
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

TOUMA NJIE TO CONTEST FOR PPP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE?

By Omar Bah  Fatoumata 'Touma' Njie, the National Assembly Member for Banjul South has announced her intention to contest for PPP's presidential candidature at the...
Read more
News

6427 tourism workers to get $50 each

By Omar Bah At least 6427 individuals working in the informal sector of the tourism industry and laid off staff from the sector will earn...
Read more
News

US sanctions Bensouda

By The Associated Press The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and one of her top...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

touma njie

TOUMA NJIE TO CONTEST FOR PPP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE?

By Omar Bah  Fatoumata 'Touma' Njie, the National Assembly Member for Banjul South has announced her intention to contest for PPP's presidential candidature at the...
hamat bah

6427 tourism workers to get $50 each

access bank

Senegal repatriates Access Bank staff who allegedly fled with D21M

george

THE GEORGE GOMEZ I KNEW

Fatou Bensouda

US sanctions Bensouda

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions