Sierra Leone awards 2 Gambian ministers, others

- Advertisement -

The Sierra Leonean High Commission in Banjul has for the first time conferred honours on two Gambian ministers, the Inspector General of Police and others in recondition of the immense support to the mission’s work. The beneficiaries are Dr Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Yankuba Sonko, Minister of Interior, Mamour Jobe, Inspector General of Police, Mr Malick Mboob, Relationship Manager, GTBank’s Public Sector, Banjul Unit, Mr Philip Samura, Mr Yusupha Saidy Leigh and Mrs Hannah Harding.

The event took a form of an end-of-year award dinner held at its diplomatic mission at Fajara M Section on Friday, December 18th 2020.

- Advertisement -

In her address, Augusta Akibo Jones, who is currently the Charge d’Affaires at the High Commission, said the relationship between The Gambia and Sierra Leone is unique and very close which did not just start with the opening of embassies in Freetown and Banjul. She referred to the relationship as historic, adding that her office will continue to strengthen ties between the two countries. At the same event, some diplomatic and local staff were also awarded in recognition of their services to the mission, amongst them H.E Lucrettia Mariam Sheriff, Augusta Akibo Jones, Hannah Eva Kpange, Dawda Jagne, Ismaila Sanyang and Sylvester Humper, among others.