Sights of Cotonou! Contrast with The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

In August I was in Benin. Driving on their main avenue I was impressed by the depiction of their heritage, history and nature.

In front of the parliament is mounted a huge statue of the Amazon. The Amazons were legendary Benin female warriors who defended their people.

Along the length of the avenue, beautiful flowers and trees lined the entire stretch. I found the beach not only wide and clean but also serious efforts were made to plant palm trees to save the place. I saw workers constantly trimming the flowers and tending to the trees.

- Advertisement -

It saddens me that this is not the picture in our country. Benin is a tiny country like the Gambia and am sure they also face the same socioeconomic and political challenges like the Gambia.

But at least, they have shown vision, hard work and patriotism to make some good of their country. I found the main avenue so near and tidy all the time.

But look at the newly constructed Bertil Harding highway. Not only is it poorly designed but also you find no statues there, no trees or flowers decorating this very important road. All around the sides of the highway is dirt and dust.

- Advertisement -

At the National Assembly, there’s no national statue even though a tomb/monument for Jawara has been under construction for so long. Still Unfinished.

Walk around Banjul, Serre Kunda, Brikama, Farafeni, Kudang, Kuntaur, Bansang and up to Basse and you would not see monuments, statues or fountains depicting our history, heritage or heroes and heroines. If they are there, rest assured they are left unkempt.

This nation needs a real soul searching!

This country needs serious leadership and effective government which has been the missing link since independence. But also this country needs citizens who must be impatient with poor and corrupt leadership and inefficient government. This is what is preventing this country from achieving its full potential to create prosperity and growth. This is what is killing the Gambia!

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh