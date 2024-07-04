SK Jaiteh donates D50,000 worth of medicine to new Salikenni hospital

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Businessman Salifu K Jaiteh yesterday donated cartons of medicines worth D50,000 to the new Salikenni Hospital.

The presentation ceremony was done at his office in Banjul.

Jaiteh, who is also Honorary Consular of Cyprus, first congratulated the people of Salikenni and thanked President Adama Barrow government for the very good idea of putting up a hospital in Salikenni and naming it after Sheriff Mustapha Dibba.

“This is an everlasting recognition of the late Sheriff Mustapha Dibba who contributed immensely to the socio and economic advancement of this country,” Jaiteh said

SK Jaiteh explained his own personal relations with the Dibba family, saying the late Kutubo Dibba who was brother to Sheriff was his friend and mentor. He said he has a close connection with Salikenni and knows the village very well so he felt it is a duty to help the village in memory of the late Dibba brothers.

Alhaji Yankuba Samateh, the vice chairman of Salikeni Village Development Committee thanked Mr Jaiteh describing him as a citizen who has never betrayed the late Kutubo Dibba and the people of Salikenni.

Junking Saidy, a retired civil servant and the spokesperson of Salikenni VDC expressed delight over the donation which he said would save lives.

Isatou Dibba, daughter of the late Kutubo Dibba, described Salifu Jaiteh as a good person who is always standing by his late friend’s family.