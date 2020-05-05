31 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
News

Soldier who fired gun at Kalagi checkpoint arrested

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia Armed Forces yesterday confirmed the arrest of the soldier who fired a gun to scare drug law enforcement officers at the Kalagi checkpoint last week.
The gunman had arrived at the checkpoint in a passenger vehicle but when the officers wanted to search his belongings, he resisted and fired a pistol to scare the officers before making his escape leaving his bags.

According to army spokesman Major Lamin Sanyang, the soldier has been identified as one Lance Corporal Nuha Conteh of the State Guard unit.
He said the soldier is being held by the military police who are investigating the matter.
The Standard understood that the soldier, in his hurry to escape, inadvertently left some clues of his identity in the bags which led investigators to him as he reported for duty Monday.

