Sonko in critical condition after 8 days of hunger strike

The leader of the African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (Pastef) party, Ousmane Sonko is currently in the emergency room, according to El Malick Ndiaye, the party’s national secretary for communication. “President Ousmane Sonko is currently in the emergency room. Macky Sall and his armed arms will be fully responsible for everything that happens to him,” reveals El Malick Ndiaye.

Sonko is on his 8th day of hunger strike as well as many political prisoners.

He was arrested on Friday and charged the next day with calling for insurrection and other crimes and offenses, and began a hunger strike on Sunday 30 July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senego