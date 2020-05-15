23 C
City of Banjul
Friday, May 15, 2020
type here...
News

Sosseh Colley praises Turo Darboe

3
PHOTO 2020 05 14 13 02 54
- Advertisement -

Alhaji Sosseh Colley, a respected elder in Bakau has praised philanthropist Momodou Turo Darboe for the relief assistance he has been rendering to him over the years.
Turo Darboe continues his philanthropic work this year with hundreds of thousands worth of food aid donated to various communities and individuals as the coronavirus pandemic threatens household incomes.

For Sosseh, his nephew Turo Darboe accords him maximum respect and compassion which he wants the world to know.
“Turo usually gives me sugar during Ramadan. In fact, sometimes he would give me a cow to observe Laylatul Qadr. But this year he surprised me a lot. He gave me 100 bags of sugar,” Mr Colley said.

He added that the massive donation elated him so much that he decided to redistribute the sugar to households in his community.
“I was so happy that I distributed almost all of it to compounds and individuals in Mamakoto and Katchically. I was left with only 3 bags myself. I want people to know how proud I am of Turo Darboe and how much respect he gives me,” he added.
Mr Colley thanked Turo Darboe and prayed for his good health.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePresidential adviser unhappy with ‘retrogressive’ application of term-limit
Next articleExecutive must not interfere with legislature – NAM Sowe
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Cabinet Queries Parliament’s ‘sweeping Powers’ In Draft

By Alagie Manneh President Adama Barrow's cabinet is seemingly locked in an internecine power struggle with the National Assembly over exercise of presidential powers for...
Read more
News

Foreign ministry begins rigorous reforms

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has begun a rigorous reform exercise as it kicks off reviewing its human resource...
Read more
News

Draft constitution to reach assembly in August

By Lamin Cham The much-talked about final draft constitution will reach the National Assembly in August, a statement from State House revealed yesterday. The draft was...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

barrow 4

Cabinet Queries Parliament’s ‘sweeping Powers’ In Draft

By Alagie Manneh President Adama Barrow's cabinet is seemingly locked in an internecine power struggle with the National Assembly over exercise of presidential powers for...
Mamadou Tangara e1589540904382

Foreign ministry begins rigorous reforms

tambadou

Draft constitution to reach assembly in August

alhagie sowe

Executive must not interfere with legislature – NAM Sowe

PHOTO 2020 05 14 13 02 54

Sosseh Colley praises Turo Darboe

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions