Sosseh Colley praises Turo Darboe

Alhaji Sosseh Colley, a respected elder in Bakau has praised philanthropist Momodou Turo Darboe for the relief assistance he has been rendering to him over the years.

Turo Darboe continues his philanthropic work this year with hundreds of thousands worth of food aid donated to various communities and individuals as the coronavirus pandemic threatens household incomes.

For Sosseh, his nephew Turo Darboe accords him maximum respect and compassion which he wants the world to know.

“Turo usually gives me sugar during Ramadan. In fact, sometimes he would give me a cow to observe Laylatul Qadr. But this year he surprised me a lot. He gave me 100 bags of sugar,” Mr Colley said.

He added that the massive donation elated him so much that he decided to redistribute the sugar to households in his community.

“I was so happy that I distributed almost all of it to compounds and individuals in Mamakoto and Katchically. I was left with only 3 bags myself. I want people to know how proud I am of Turo Darboe and how much respect he gives me,” he added.

Mr Colley thanked Turo Darboe and prayed for his good health.