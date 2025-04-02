Sosseh Colley thanks Modou Turo Darboe

- Advertisement -

Alhaji Sosseh Colley of Bakau Mamakoto and Katchikally, has publicly thanked his “nephew” and philanthropist Modou Turo Darboe for the help he extended to him and by extension the people of Bakau Mamakoto and Katchikally during the just-ended Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Alhaji Sosseh a native of Baddibu Salikenni but long term resident of Bakau explained: “For many years including this year, Modou Turo has given me 500 20kg bags of sugar and a bull for Lailat-ul-Qadr, for my family and neighbours. He has been doing this and we are very thankful and appreciative. We call on Allah, the Giver of blessings to continue to provide him with the wherewithal to continue helping Muslims in The Gambia, Casamance and Senegal. People like Modou Turo should be celebrated and emulated because they help all people, including non-Muslims at all times. His reward is with Allah. I wish him long life, good health and continuing prosperity and that Allah covers him, his family and his Vision Development Foundation with His protective grace.”