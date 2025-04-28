Standard’s Arret Jatta among African journalists at Beijing seminar

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta in Beijing

China International Communication Group (CICG) Institute of International Studies and Advanced Training, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, is hosting a three-week long seminar for journalists from Anglophone Africa in Beijing China. A total of 25 journalists from The Gambia, Zambia, Kenya, Zanzibar and Ethiopia, are attending. The Standard newspaper’s Arret Jatta is among the participants at the seminar which commenced on Thursday 25th April.

It is organised to promote the traditional friendship and cooperation in the field of media and other areas between China and developing countries through exchanges and discussions.

Han Liqiang deputy director of CICG Institute of International Studies and Advanced Training, welcomed participants to the event; he described a move to implement the spirit of the Beijing Summit which is to strengthen people to people exchanges between China and Africa.

“Over the years, China and Africa have worked side by side on the path of peace and development to become true friends that can rely on each other. The Chinese government has organised 35 exchange programmes in China for media professionals from African countries, all geared to foster collaboration and good relations.”he told the gathering,

Fing Yin, the director of International Training Department of CICG Institute of International Studies and Advanced Training spoke of the importance e of the seminar.

Emeldah Libang, one of the participants who delivered a speech on behalf of the participants, expressed gratitude to the organisers for coming up with such initiative. She said the seminar is another symbol of how the Chinese government has continued to collaborate and support Africa in multiple sectors including the media which plays an important role in the political and socio economic development of the global society.