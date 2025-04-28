spot_img
Gambia News

Fula community awards Mayor Bensouda

Omar Bah 30

By Omar Bah

The Fula Community in The Gambia On Saturday night awarded Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda of Kanifing Municipal Council in recognition of his tireless efforts as a unifier in championing hope and harmony in communities.

Reacting to the award which was presented to his representatives at a well-attended social event organised by the community event Saturday night, Bensouda said: “I thank the Fula Community in The Gambia for the surprise award as a ‘unifier’! It means a lot to me. My dream has always been to see people come together as one in the definition of a Gambian tribe! I will continue to advocate and fight for a unified Gambia.”

He commended KMC councillors Musa Bah, Famara Fofana and Habib Ceesay for representing him at the concert and award night.

