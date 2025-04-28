Fula community awards Mayor Bensouda

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Fula Community in The Gambia On Saturday night awarded Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda of Kanifing Municipal Council in recognition of his tireless efforts as a unifier in championing hope and harmony in communities.

Reacting to the award which was presented to his representatives at a well-attended social event organised by the community event Saturday night, Bensouda said: “I thank the Fula Community in The Gambia for the surprise award as a ‘unifier’! It means a lot to me. My dream has always been to see people come together as one in the definition of a Gambian tribe! I will continue to advocate and fight for a unified Gambia.”



He commended KMC councillors Musa Bah, Famara Fofana and Habib Ceesay for representing him at the concert and award night.