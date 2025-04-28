Ceesay urges CA supporters to back Barrow in 2026 

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama in Soma

The leader of the Citizens Alliance Dr Ismaila Ceesay and has called on his party supporters to remain resolute and rally behind President Adama Barrow in the 2026 presidential election.

Ceesay, who is also the minister of Information was addressing the CA congress in Soma on Saturday.

On the sidelines of the event, he told The Standard that he joined President Barrow based on the national interest-to work for the development of the country. “That is why I called on my party militants to join the development of the country under President Barrow. I have not regretted in forming an alliance with President Barrow, “he added

Responding critics who say he had sold his party to the NPP, Dr Cessay said the sheer number of people attending the congress has proved that accusation wrong. “If I had sold the party, or if the party is dead you would not have seen this crowd here today. So the critics can continue saying whatever they want and we will continue focusing what we are doing., “he said.