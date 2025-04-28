NPP salutes Banjulians for Half-Die Ward victory

- Advertisement -

President Barrow has congratulated newly elected Half- Die councilor Bartholomew Colley, the NPP Banjul regional committee and the people of Banjul for Saturday’s Half-Die Ward by-election victory. Mr Colley beat his rival Momodou Salieu (MS) Jallow of PPP by 310 votes.

In a statement yesterday, the NPP said the absolute majority of votes secured in favour of its candidate is a clear indication and demonstration of the trust and confidence Banjul and Gambians continue to place in the party.

“This appreciation stems from the billions of dalasi invested in road, sewage, and drainage rehabilitation projects, which are nearing completion in addition to , a multi-million dalasi Half-Die football pitch rehabilitation project which is set to commence soon,” the NPP said.

The statement conveyed Barrow’s assurance to all Gambians that his infrastructural development agenda will continue to benefit each and every Gambian.

“This victory is not just a win for the NPP but a triumph for development, democracy, good governance, and the rule of law. It is, indeed, a good omen for the 2026 presidential election, as we anticipate nothing short of a landslide victory,” the NPP said.