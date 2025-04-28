UTG graduates 1,228

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The University of The Gambia over the weekend graduated 1228 students for undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at a ceremony held at its Faraba campus.

This year’s ceremony marks its 17th convocation.

Presiding over the ceremony, President Adama Barrow, congratulated the graduates for the milestone achievements of their educational pursuit adding that graduation serves as a point of reference in the lives of the graduates and their families, as well as the university and the nation.

He added that his government is ensuring that the graduands are not dependent job seekers but productive, dependable, and independent job creators.

“To facilitate and sustain this, my government will remain actively committed to expanding access to quality education and skills training across the country,” he said,

Prof Herbert Robinson, vice chancellor, said this year’s convocation include the first batch of graduates with Master’s in Educational Administration and Management as well as Measurement and Evaluation. He said these programmes will henceforth be transferred to the new University of Education.

“On teaching and learning, we have delivered over 50 undergraduate and 37 postgraduate programmes for over 7,700 students with the support of over 250 full-time academic staff, 185 part-time/adjunct and 260 administrative staff,” VC Robinson said,

He disclosed that out of the 51 undergraduate programmes, the School of Arts and Sciences have the largest, with 12 programmes, followed by the School of Education(11), School of Business and Public Administration (10), and the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, (7).

“Out of the 37 postgraduate programmes, there are 12 programmes in the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, 8 in the School of Business and Public Administration and 7 in the School of Arts and Sciences,” the vice chancellor said..

He also highlighted some challenges the university is faced with and called for the intervention of government and partners.

Prof Mustapha Momodou Fanneh, chairman of the UTG Governing Council expressed delight that the dream and concept of a national university in The Gambia years ago has not only been realised, but it has flourished.

“Your hard work, perseverance, and determination have brought you to this momentous day. Not only have you earned your degrees, but you have also earned the respect and admiration of your families, your mentors, and your communities. We honour your achievements and challenge you to carry forward the values of service, integrity, and innovation in all your endeavour ” he told the graduands.

Foday Sillah, this year’s valedictorian from the School of Education, thanked the UTG for the victory and the MRC Holland- Foundation for supporting him through his education journey.

Sillah won a gold medal as the overall best graduating student.