Press release

Police in Bansang have launched an investigation into a suspected case of murder involving a pregnant woman.

Preliminary information indicates that a man allegedly assaulted his wife, Maimuna Jallow, who was rushed to Bansang Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Upon receiving the information, police intervened to halt burial preparations to investigate the allegations.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progress.

GPF