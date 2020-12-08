Star GSM spruces up Bakau health center

- Advertisement -

By Nyima Bah

As part of a long established social corporate intervention, Star GSM on Friday presented a large assortment of cleansing materials to the Bakau Heath centre. The items, consisting of different shape of brushes, detergents and other washing up liquids were presented to Isatou Jallow, the deputy officer in charge by Lamin Kaba, CEO of Star GSM.

- Advertisement -

Madam Jallow said the materials are God-sent as the facility was running out of such important utensils indispensable to a health facility. She commended the gesture and thanked Star GSM for the initiative. Omar Darboe, a Public Health officer said cleanliness is cardinal to the work of health facilities and the intervention is a very good initiative about which they are proud. He used the occasion to sound out the need for more assistance especially for a standby generator which he said is a life-saving material lacking at the health center.

The head cleaner, Fatou Touray said the materials will enhance her work and keep the facility clean at all times.

The staff of the health center joined her to thank Mr Lamin Kaba and the Star GSM Management for the gesture.

Replying to the health team, Lamin Kaba commended the staff for devotion to serve humanity and assured that his company considers the donation as a duty. “I am also working on getting the cleaners a uniform pretty soon and I have also noted some more things you might need for future intervention,” he said, adding that citizens have a duty to help government in serving the nation. “We at Star GSM consider it as duty to intervene anywhere possible for the general welfare of the citizens in all areas,” Kaba said.