Study on transforming Tans-Gambia Corridor into economic zone presented

The ministry of trade on Tuesday presented the first report on the study of the Trans-Gambia Corridor for the development of trade infrastructure to President Adama Barrow at state house .
The president endorsed and supported the idea, noting the way forward on industrialisation entails investment.
The industrialisation project aims to develop the Trans-Gambia Corridor with the view to encourage trade.
The Minister for Trade, Baboucarr O Joof said the site will attract industries to invest in the zone and produce fish and agro-food processing among others.
Minister Joof added the initiative contributes to President Barrow’s transformative agenda towards improving the country’s economic stand.
Statehouse