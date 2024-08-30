Study on transforming Tans-Gambia Corridor into economic zone presented

- Advertisement -

The ministry of trade on Tuesday presented the first report on the study of the Trans-Gambia Corridor for the development of trade infrastructure to President Adama Barrow at state house .

The president endorsed and supported the idea, noting the way forward on industrialisation entails investment.

The industrialisation project aims to develop the Trans-Gambia Corridor with the view to encourage trade.

The Minister for Trade, Baboucarr O Joof said the site will attract industries to invest in the zone and produce fish and agro-food processing among others.

Minister Joof added the initiative contributes to President Barrow’s transformative agenda towards improving the country’s economic stand.

