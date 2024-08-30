GPA hosts sensitisation on concession for Banjul port expansion

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) Tuesday convened a crucial sensitisation forum aimed at providing comprehensive information on the recently signed concession agreement between the government and the Turkish corporation, Albayrak Group.

Held in Banjul, the event attracted a diverse stakeholders, including Banjul City Council BCC officials, port operators, civil society organizations, and local community leaders.

The forum highlighted in detail the ambitious Banjul 4th Port Expansion Project and the proposed Deep-Sea Port in Sanyang, infrastructural projects poised to transform the country’s maritime sector. The primary objective of the sensitization was to enlighten the public and stakeholders on the terms and implications of the concession agreement, which is expected to boost the nation’s economic capacity and enhance its regional maritime competitiveness.

The GPA Director of Corporate Services, Sunkary Jarju, highlighted that the concession agreement marks a pivotal step in the country’s development agenda, adding that the agreement is designed to modernize and expand the Banjul Port and the establishment of a deep-sea port in Sanyang.

He said the strategic importance of these projects for the Gambia’s economy cannot be overemphasised.

According to the GPA, the port expansion is envisaged to alleviate congestion at the current Banjul port, reduce shipping costs, and position Banjul as a key maritime hub in West Africa. Mr Jarju said the community of Banjul is a crucial player in the successful implementation of the project.

“These projects are crucial for boosting the country’s trade capacity, creating jobs, and attracting foreign investment. The Deep-Sea Port in Sanyang is particularly seen as a game-changer, with potential benefits that extend beyond The Gambia, offering regional shipping lines a strategic alternative along the West African coast,” he said.

The Mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe, expressed dissatisfaction over the delays in engaging BCC in the decision-making process.

“BCC has a mandate as the custodian of Banjul to be part of anything that is going on in the city. We believe that the executive and local government should work closely in terms of developments in Banjul,” she added.

Binta Samura, a senior legal affairs manager at GPA, underscored various interventions undertaken by the authority to remedy issues of displaced residents along Banjul Half Die, which led to the delay.

A significant portion of the sensitisation was dedicated to addressing concerns from local communities and environmental groups. The GPA reassured participants that the projects would adhere to international environmental standards and that comprehensive environmental and social impact assessments had been conducted.

The sensitisation concluded with a call for continued public engagement and feedback. The GPA also announced that additional forums would be organised to keep stakeholders informed. The authority also encouraged citizens to stay involved and voice their concerns because the success of these projects hinges on public support and participation.