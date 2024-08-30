GMA donates learning materials to 2 schools

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

With a mission to provide free education, inspiration, motivation, awareness-raising, skill development, and help to meet the basic needs of students in The Gambia, the Global Mobile Academy (GMA) recently donated learning materials to Abuko Lower Basic and St Francis Upper and Senior Secondary Schools.

The academy aims to support students around the globe, as enshrined in their slogan, “Make Students Smile Worldwide.”.

Omar Bojang, the coordinator of Global Mobile Academy in The Gambia, said the initiative aims to protect and provide students with necessary learning materials to help them excel in their education.

“The Global Mobile Academy was formed by graduates residing in Europe, who developed the platform to mainly support underprivileged students. The organisation was founded by Nur Uddin Aman, who hails from Bangladesh and resides in Italy. He initiated the idea of a globally recognised institution geared towards protecting and supporting students worldwide. The Global Mobile Academy platform is staffed with advisors from several countries, including Denmark, England, America, Germany, Switzerland, Estonia, and Japan,” Bojang said.

He said the advisory board formulates policies and procedures that work for the development of students worldwide, adding that funding decisions are made from individuals and sectors enrolled in GMA.

“The academy also aims to operate in other countries that are lagging behind in protecting students’ rights in Africa, South Asia, and Europe, respectively, with the support of their appointed volunteers who are instrumental in implementing the programs that support students worldwide,” he noted.

The school management commended the academy for the support and assured them that the materials will be put to good use.