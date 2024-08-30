MRC holds capacities enhance preparedness to response to Mpox

- Advertisement -

On August 26th, 2024, the Medical Research Council Unit – The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (MRCG at LSHTM) commenced a two-day training for healthcare personnel including field staff, focusing on Mpox laboratory diagnostics.

The training was aimed at enhancing understanding of the protocols, building technical capacity to detect symptoms, and facilitating the transfer of advanced technologies.

This training is a critical response to the World Health Organisation’s recent designation of Mpox as a global emergency, driven by the alarming spread of a new strain of the virus across Africa.



Dr Ousman Secka, Head of Laboratory Management at MRCG at LSHTM emphasised the significance of the training.

“This initiative is crucial in ensuring that all relevant personnel are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage and respond to Mpox cases. Ongoing support for laboratory personnel include regular updates and refresher courses on Mpox diagnostics, periodic proficiency testing, and quality control measures. Labs will receive updated protocols, reagents, diagnostic tools, and training on new technologies as they emerge.”

“We believe that this training will significantly enhance our collective national capabilities and foster greater collaboration between our laboratory and the ministry of health”, he added



Patrick Okot, Laboratory Manager at MRCG at LSHTM Keneba Field Station, highlighted the expected impact of the training on ” our ability to respond to potential Mpox outbreak”. “This training directly enhances our skills and expertise to implement diagnostic responses to the community for public health interventions and disease surveillance. We will be able to provide molecular diagnostic testing for Mpox countrywide including rural Gambian field sites.”

He added that implementation of preparedness efforts has already begun with the establishment of the risk assessment and Standard Operating Procedures. These together with testing kits, he said, will be used to train other laboratory staff, implement testing, and coordinate responses at the field sites.

The training demonstrates MRCG at LSHTM’s commitment to strengthening public health and ensuring a coordinated and effective response to emerging health threats.