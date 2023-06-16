TAREK MUSA SUES COMIUM, MONTY AND 3 OTHERS FOR A MILLION DOLLARS

By Bruce Asemota

Gambian-based Lebanese-British businessman Tarek Musa, has instituted a civil suit against Comium Gambia Limited, C Mobile Group Holding Limited, Nizar Mohsen Dalloul, Monty Mobile Limited and Monty Holding Limited claiming a million dollars.

According to the statement of claim, Mr Musa is asking to be paid one million dollars for wrongs allegedly done to him by the defendants.

Mr Musa, a minority shareholder in Comium Gambia Limited also claims that the defendants have been involved in an oppressive act prejudicial to his interest as a shareholder at Comium Gambia Limited.

The claim further revealed that the value of the shares sold by C Mobile Group Holding Limited, the parent company of Comium, to Monty Mobile Group Ltd was done fraudulently.

Mr Musa is asking the high court to revoke and set aside the transfer of the shares sold to Monty Mobile Group Ltd.

Monty Mobile Group Ltd is currently managing Comium Gambia Ltd.

Justice BA Bakre is presiding over the case. Mr Musa is represented by lawyers Farage, Andrews and Anthony Mendy.