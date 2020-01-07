Taxi driver charged with rape at Nyambai forest

By Bruce Asemota

One Alagie Ceesay, a Senegalese taxi driver was last week arraigned before Magistrate Peter A. Che of the Brikama Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping a lady at Nyambai forest on 30 December, 2019.

According to the prosecution led by Cadet Inspector Kemo Y. Manneh, the victim had hired Alagie who drove into Nyambai forest and raped her.

Cadet Inspector Manneh objected to granting bail to the accused on the basis that investigation was still ongoing and the victim is still admitted at Brikama Health Centre for medical treatment.

The presiding magistrate Peter A. Che accordingly remanded the accused person at the State Central Prisons and adjourned the matter for hearing to 8th January, 2020.

In the same court and on the same day, one Modou Njie was also arraigned before magistrate Fatou Darboe on a single charge of rape.

Njie allegedly raped a lady on 20 December, 2019 in Bwiam, Foni Kansala District, West Coast Region.

Modou Njie pleaded not guilty to the charge but told the court that he has been having consensual sexual intercourse with the victim.

Hearing continues on 13 January, 2020.