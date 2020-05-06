30 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
The EU reinforces technical assistance to support Gambia in facing the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemics

EU
Press release

The European Union (EU) is reinforcing its Technical Assistance to The Gambia, with an additional financial support of 550,000 Euro (around 30 million Dalasi). This is another move in support to Government’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, and to address the main democratic transition challenges ahead in 2020-2021 This complements the donation of 9 million Euro (around 500 million dalasi)of Budget Support to help the country to implement its responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This additional assistance is another contribution by Team Europe.in addressing the socio-economic consequences of the covid-19 in The Gambia. At the same time it reflects the European Union constant attachment to democratic transition. 2020 and 2021 will be decisive years for The Gambia. The EU will be there and stand firm in its support,” says Ambassador Attila LAJOS, the EU Head of Delegation in The Gambia.

The EU is refocusing and strengthening the ongoing Technical Assistance under its first State-Building Contract with The Gambia on the immediate needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, in the areas of Public Financial Management, Statistical Reform, Business Environment and Security Sector Reform.

The experts funded under this project assist the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, the Gambia Public Procurement Authority, The Gambian Bureau of Statistics, and the National Security Adviser Office

The initial budget of this project was 2,5 million Euro (around 140 million Dalasi). It has now been increased to some 3,050,000 Euro (around 170 million Dalasi) with an extended duration. This enables the EU to quickly strengthen its response to the COVID-19 crisis in The Gambia, including the socio-economic recovery phase whilst not jeopardizing the main democratic transition challenges ahead.

