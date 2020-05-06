30 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
type here...
News

URR village threatens to banish family over Covid-19 case

407
bittaye
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Ministry of Health has said a community in Upper River Region has threatened to banish the family of the only Covid-19 case in the area.
The acting director of health services, Dr Mustapha Bittaye told journalists yesterday: “The ministry of health has intensified psychosocial support and sensitisation support in a village (Numuyel) in URR as the community threatens to banish the family of the only confirmed case in the village.”

“All the 109 test results received all tested negative. 90 percent of these test results are samples of the mass screening conducted in Bakau. Three high risk contacts of the recently confirmed case have been traced. 101 low risk contacts have been regularly followed up to ascertain manifestation of symptoms of Covid-19,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He said five close contacts of the recently confirmed case in Central River Region have been taken into quarantine and the compound is under total isolation. “The country currently has 101 people under quarantine, 7 active cases.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe EU reinforces technical assistance to support Gambia in facing the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemics
Next articleBCC calls for speedy distribution of gov’t food aid
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Darboe Speaks On Bac Chairmanship Crisis

By Omar Bah For the first time since his party rescinded its decision to expel the Brikama Area Council chairman Sheriff Sonko, the leader of...
Read more
News

Gov’t discussing plans to support tourism industry – Minister

By Tabora Bojang Tourism minister Hamat Bah has assured stakeholders in the hospitality industry that government will act responsibly to address major adverse effects of...
Read more
News

BCC calls for speedy distribution of gov’t food aid

By Momodou Justice Darboe Despite the launch of its own food bank, the Banjul City Council says it would be ideal if the central government...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

ebou faye

Stakeholders Meet Over Fate Of Gff Leagues

Discussions have started among Gambian football clubs and the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on the fate of the current leagues which have been halted...
banjul city

Eulogy to Banjul

trcc

Dr Baba Galleh Jallow and Essay Faal: Conflicted characters of the TRRC

Letter2Editor

Letters: Manjang: the one who dared to be different

Standard place hold 1

Kudos to Army PRO Sanyang!

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions