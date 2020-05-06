URR village threatens to banish family over Covid-19 case

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Ministry of Health has said a community in Upper River Region has threatened to banish the family of the only Covid-19 case in the area.

The acting director of health services, Dr Mustapha Bittaye told journalists yesterday: “The ministry of health has intensified psychosocial support and sensitisation support in a village (Numuyel) in URR as the community threatens to banish the family of the only confirmed case in the village.”

“All the 109 test results received all tested negative. 90 percent of these test results are samples of the mass screening conducted in Bakau. Three high risk contacts of the recently confirmed case have been traced. 101 low risk contacts have been regularly followed up to ascertain manifestation of symptoms of Covid-19,” he said.

He said five close contacts of the recently confirmed case in Central River Region have been taken into quarantine and the compound is under total isolation. “The country currently has 101 people under quarantine, 7 active cases.”