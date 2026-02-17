The Kairaba Conservation & Leadership Organisation reflects on the Banjul declaration 1977

- Advertisement -

Forty-nine years ago this month, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, the First President, one of the Founding leaders of the Gambian Nation, made a historic declaration that became known the world over as a sober and succinct wake up call to the world for the looming environmental dangers our planet was heading towards.

This seminal mission statement makes a unique appeal for the preservation of the environment, and the dwindling flora and fauna in the country. The Declaration is far sighted and uniquely prophetic, viewed against the back drop of the global reality of the climate crises and its horrific consequences everywhere, and that many years of neglect and lack of effective measures to combat environmental degradation, make the Banjul Declaration more relevant today than it was, Forty-Nine years ago.

Since 1977, the Gambia has lost some of its most precious animal and plant species. And will continue to lose even more if conservation measures are not taken now. If we look around, we see that most of the natural forest cover has been lost, and with it, a number of wild animals such as hyenas, antelopes and a large number of birds have also disappeared.

In our waters, the popular Kobo fish, is significantly threatened due to unregulated fishing practices. These threats, coupled with other human activities – the burning of fossil fuels that pollute the atmosphere in many different ways, have put in jeopardy, the delicate ecosystems significant bio-diversity loss which nature endowed our planet Earth. The truth is, all of these could have been mitigated had we listened to Sir Dawda’s message in the Banjul Declaration nearly half a century ago.

It is precisely for this reason that three years ago, on the 22nd of November 2022, a group of concerned Gambians formed “The Kairaba Conservation & Leadership Organisation (KairaCLO for short)”. Inspired by the Banjul Declaration, the founders of KairaCLO vowed to protect and promote the legacy of the late president, especially his vision for the protection and preservation of our Flora and Fauna.

Since its inception, KairaCLO has conducted several awareness and sensitisation events such as the planting of trees on the grounds of the National Assembly with the participation of dignitaries such as the Chief Justice, the Bishop of Banjul, The Speaker of the National Assembly and a cross-section of Assembly Members as well as several government officials. Trees were also planted on the grounds of the SDKJ International Conference Centre as well as at McCarthy Square in the heart of Banjul.

Kairaba Conservation & Leadership Organisation has, in its drive to create national awareness of environmental issues, organised a Symposium on Waste management and the circular economy in collaboration with the Kanifing Municipal Council, The Banjul City Council and the National Environment Agency.

A National Forum on the Philosophy of TESITO [self-reliance) at the University of the Gambia in collaboration with UTG officials attracted distinguished contributors such as former Vice presidents and UTG students. The forum was particularly important for national awareness because it was a key home-grown self-reliance philosophy that Sir Dawda Championed alongside his passion for conservation.

In pursuit of our objective to keep alive and promote the life works and legacy of Sir Dawda, KairaCLO has instituted an annual Lecture to reflect on the values for which the first president dedicated his life.

The inaugural lecture of the “Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Pan African Lecture Series” was delivered on the 28th December 2024 by Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the Ecowas Commission.

The second Lecture, delivered by the Chief Justice of the Gambia, His Lordship Hassan B Jallow took place on the 27th of December 2025. In brief, these were a few of the activities KairaCLO organised during the past three years in honour of the Nation’s Father.

The conservation message in the Banjul Declaration warned of the dangers of the loss of our priceless biodiversity if conservation efforts were neglected. To highlight this, Sir Dawda said, “It would be tragic if our priceless natural heritage, the product of millions of years of evolution should be endangered or lost for want of proper concern”. And that such a concern was a duty that the nation owed to itself, to our great African heritage and to the world.

Sir Dawda was not only aware of the looming dangers to our environment; he dedicated his efforts to conserve and protect a wide spectrum of our remaining fauna and flora in the interest of posterity. Proof of this is found in the numerous protected Parks and Wildlife zones across the country – the Abuko Nature Reserve being the most famous but also the Nyambai and Kiang West Forest Reserves among many.

The Banjul Declaration is truly a sobering reflection on the loss of many of the country’s wildlife species and its natural habitat. Sir Dawda’s Banjul declaration set the stage for global awareness and action at the United Nations that led to the creation of the United Nations Environmental Programme in Nairobi several years later.

The relentless expansion of the Sahara Desert southwards due to deforestation and dramatic changes in temperature were glaring realities that justified the call to vigilant actions contained in the Banjul Declaration.

The current challenges facing the nation are multifaceted, ranging from the uncontrolled expansion of human dwellings, especially in the Western Coast Region, as well as the apparent lack of concern by policy enforcers for the preservation and conservation measures that were put in place during the first Republic.

We have seen encroachment attempts at Monkey Park, the Fajara golf club layout, Salagi Forest Park and even at the Abuko Nature Reserve. But, for the timely and vociferous intervention of local and international conservationists, some of these ill-intentioned attempts would have been carried through.

Such threats to already fragile ecosystems can potentially lead to further deforestation increased pollution and lost opportunities for sustainable development. KairaCLO therefore encourages policy makers to strengthen and enforce conservation laws throughout the country.

Greater community engagement to create more awareness about environmental issues at the grassroots will do justice to Sir Dawda’s call for environmental stewardship. This part of the mission of our organisation and we will rely on the memorandum of Understanding between KairaCLO and the NEA and all other stakeholders, to spread the message.

KairaCLO in collaboration with partner is working on plans to revitalize the Bakau Botanical Garden, the construction of the first Botanical Garden in Missira Sandu, URR, and continuous distribution of copies of the Banjul Declaration 1977 to education institutions, schools & colleges, prominent individuals and private establishments, KairaCLO will continue to promote the conservation ideals of Sir Dawda just as he would have loved to do when he broadcasted the Banjul Declaration nearly five decades ago.

On this 49th anniversary of the Declaration, the Kairaba Conservation and Leadership Organisation, KairaCLO wishes every Gambian a happy 61st independence anniversary. We hope we will all reflect on or environment and pledge ourselves to preserving and protecting our dwindling Fauna and Flora for posterity. This should be the work of everyone, citizens and policymakers alike and the best way to do so is to live the inspiration and dictates of the Banjul Declaration of 1977.

Written by Bemba Tambedou,

Secretary-General

Kairaba Conservation

& Leadership Organisation