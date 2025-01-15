The need for the establishment of a National Development Board (NDB) for The Gambia

- Advertisement -

Development planning and implementation in The Gambia have been fraught with challenges, from poor coordination to inadequate monitoring mechanisms. Despite numerous development blueprints and initiatives, tangible results remain elusive. To bridge this gap and transform these plans into impactful realities, the establishment of a National Development Board (NDB) is imperative. The NDB will serve as the cornerstone for harmonising, monitoring, and evaluating the country’s development programs, ensuring coherence and accountability among all stakeholders.

Challenges in the current development framework

Over the years, successive Gambian governments have introduced various national development plans aimed at achieving sustainable growth. However, a recurring issue has been the lack of effective coordination and monitoring. Development partners, while instrumental in providing financial and technical support, are often engaged in fragmented and overlapping interventions, leading to duplication of efforts, inefficiencies, and poor resource utilisation.

The absence of a centralised body to oversee these activities has created confusion and diminished the overall impact of development initiatives. Without proper alignment, programs often fall short of their intended objectives, leaving The Gambia lagging in critical areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and economic development.

Objectives and functions of the National Development Board

The establishment of the NDB offers a transformative solution to these challenges by addressing the core issues of fragmentation and accountability. The board’s key objectives and functions would include:

1. Coordination of National Development Programs

The NDB will act as the primary coordinating body for all government-led and donor-funded programs. By ensuring alignment with the government’s development blueprint, it will eliminate overlaps and optimize the allocation of resources.

2. Monitoring and evaluation

The board will develop a robust framework to monitor and evaluate all development projects. This will involve setting clear benchmarks, timelines, and performance indicators to assess progress and effectiveness.

3. Accountability and oversight

To instill accountability, the NDB will oversee the activities of both government officials and development partners. It will ensure that responsibilities are clearly defined and that instances of negligence or dereliction of duty are addressed promptly.

4. Harmonization of development efforts

By centralising the planning and implementation process, the NDB will harmonise various programs to ensure that they complement one another, resulting in comprehensive and sustainable outcomes.

5. Advisory role to the executive

The board will provide expert advice to the executive arm of government, ensuring that policy decisions are informed by data-driven insights and ground realities.

6. Engagement with Stakeholders

The NDB will facilitate collaboration among key stakeholders, including ministries, local governments, civil society organisations, and development partners, fostering a shared vision for national development.

Benefits of a national development Board

The establishment of the NDB will bring several benefits to The Gambia’s development landscape:

1. Efficient resource utilization

With a central coordinating body in place, resources from both domestic and international sources will be utilised more effectively, reducing wastage and ensuring value for money.

2. Enhanced accountability

The board’s oversight mechanisms will hold all stakeholders accountable, fostering a culture of transparency and good governance in the execution of development programs.

3. Improved outcomes

Through streamlined coordination and continuous monitoring, the NDB will ensure that development projects achieve their intended goals, contributing to measurable improvements in the lives of Gambians.

4. Reduction in donor confusion

Development partners will benefit from clear guidance and directives from the NDB, reducing the risks of overlapping interventions and enabling more impactful partnerships.

5. Long-term planning

The NDB will promote a strategic approach to development, ensuring that programs are aligned with long-term national goals rather than short-term political interests.

Implementation strategy

To operationalise the NDB, the following steps are recommended:

1. Legislative framework

The government should enact a law establishing the NDB, clearly defining its mandate, structure, and powers.

2. Appointment of board members

The NDB should be composed of qualified professionals from diverse fields, including governance, economics, social development, and project management, ensuring expertise and integrity.

3. Development of operational guidelines

The board should develop comprehensive guidelines outlining its procedures for coordination, monitoring, and reporting.

4. Capacity building

Adequate training and resources should be provided to the NDB’s staff to equip them with the skills required to execute their duties effectively.

5. Stakeholder engagement

The government should engage with stakeholders, including development partners, to gain their buy-in and support for the NDB’s objectives.

Conclusion

The establishment of a National Development Board represents a bold step toward achieving The Gambia’s development aspirations. By serving as a coordinating and monitoring body, the NDB will address the systemic inefficiencies that have hindered progress, ensuring that development initiatives are impactful and aligned with the nation’s goals.

With proper implementation and strong political will, the NDB has the potential to transform The Gambia’s development landscape, fostering sustainable growth and improving the quality of life for all citizens. It is time for the government to adopt this forward-looking solution and chart a new course for the country’s development.