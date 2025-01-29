The only option for Jammeh is to face court- Madi

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A week after former president Yahya Jammeh tried to play down current efforts to get him and his henchmen to court, human rights activist Madi Jobarteh has reacted to the former dictator’s bluff, saying that in fact, Jammeh has only one act left for him to perform for The Gambia, and that is to go to court to be sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, torture, rape and looting.

“Apart from that, everything else Jammeh says is only the figment of the imagination of a lonely fugitive known for the worst of crimes in society. He is forever tainted here and now, and in the hereafter,” Madi said.

He added that if anything, Jammeh’s comments should push President Adama Barrow and his government to expedite the process of extraditing and trying Yahya Jammeh before the Special Tribunal, cut the alliance with APRC and remove all Yahya Jammeh enablers away from “our government”.

“At the same time, it is time to remind Barrow that he should not follow the path of Jammeh- corruption, disregard of the law, abuse of power, weaponisation of laws and institutions, flouting of court orders, poor performance and divisive politics and patronage,” Madi warned.

He further said Barrow must be seen to be upholding the rule of law and accountability and ensuring high performance of public institutions, effective management and protection of human rights in fulfillment of his oath of office and the Constitution. “A word to the wise is enough. Leaders who mislead will face the tune one day. Remember Yahya Jammeh,” he concluded.