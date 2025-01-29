Travel agencies overcharging pilgrims to lose licences

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Travel agencies have been warned that anyone of them caught charging Hajj pilgrims more than the official package will be disqualified and removed from the list of authorised travel agencies.

Religious affairs minister Hamat Bah made this warning at a press conference Monday.

He further warned that agencies found doing such acts would also be made to refund all monies of affected customers in full. “I don’t want to name anybody, but the agencies concerned know themselves,” Bah said.

Mr Bah announced that these year’s package is pegged at D531,000, which is D6000 less than last year. He added that travel agencies are free to accept services for customers who may opt for individual choices of boarding but none should over charge pilgrims.

The minister also said the Gambia’s quota is again 2000 pilgrims. He warned that sharing this quota with Gambians resident abroad will not be fair to pilgrims coming from the country.

He then revealed the names of the 15 authorised agencies for the 2025 Hajj as follows:

Gambia International Airline (GIA), Banjul Travel Agency, Tivaone Travel and Tours, Orbit Travel Agency, Travel Express Agency, Continental Travels limited, Amara Travel and Tours, Maya Global Travel Agency, Al Gasimou Travel Agency, Cross Bridge Travel Limited, Alpha’s Travel Agency, Al Huda Travel Agency, Group Soninkara Travels, Prestige World Travel Limited and Essa Muhammad Travel Agency.