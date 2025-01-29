Barrow says GRA’s revenue collection driving gov’t developments

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has praised the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) for its revenue collection performance, especially in 2024, during which it collected over D20.83 billion, surpassing its target of D19.2 billion.

Under the leadership of Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe, GRA has shown significant progress under President Barrow’s administration, with efforts focusing on modernising revenue collection systems. Key initiatives include the digitalisation and automation of processes, such as the rollout of the ASYCUDA World system for customs data and ongoing development of an e-procurement platform. These measures aim to enhance revenue generation and support national development goals.

During an exclusive interview with Alpha Karaga’s Sarahule show on Star FM radio/TV aired Tuesday, President Barrow highlighted the significant growth in revenue since his administration began in 2017, attributing the success to the GRA’s digital transformation and operational efficiency.

The Gambian leader also credited the achievement to CG Darboe’s innovative strategies, emphasising the role of technology in enhancing transparency and service delivery.

The government has set a revenue target of D23 billion for 2025, emphasising the importance of domestic resource mobilisation for economic growth.

“The GRA plays a pivotal role in the country’s economy by driving revenue mobilisation fostering fiscal sustainability and supporting national development. Its strategic focus on digital transformation has enhanced tax collection efficiency, transparency, and service delivery,” Barrow said.

He added that GRA’s initiatives align with broader economic reforms to reduce debt vulnerabilities and diversify revenue streams, aiding the Gambia’s economic resilience and growth.

“Most of the infrastructural accomplishments of the government are funded through taxpayers, including the funds used to complete the Lamin-passamass Road. We are also constructing another 360 kilometres excluding the Hangkalang road. All funded by monies collected by GRA,” Barrow disclosed.

He commended the new systems introduced by the authority to significantly improve revenue collection.

“We have tasked them to collect D23 billion this year, and we are confident they will because they have proved themselves,” he said.

Barrow thanked Gambians for complying to pay their taxes and on time.

“You can say you don’t like President Barrow, but you cannot say I didn’t bring development to this country. Just look at Banjul today and how it was like before,” he said.

Business community

Reacting to concerns about rising prices of goods, President Barrow said government has no plans to impose price control on businesses, but he advised them to be sincere and avoid overpricing their commodities.

“We should not look for too much profit. Even Islam teaches us not to do that,” he said.