Contractor promises to deliver Kiang West road in April

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

Abdou Jane, the project manager of Gai Construction, the contractors of the Kiang West Road, has told Works Minister Ebrima Sillah’s touring delegation that work on the road will be completed in April.

The road project is divided into two phases, totaling 87 kilometers connecting twenty communities including a major health center in Keneba, the river side village of Kemoto and other river line settlements with fish landing banks, opening up the area for economic development and easy access.

- Advertisement -

Ken Johnson, resident engineer for the project said the first phase starts from Sankandi to Karantaba, covering 39 km, while the second phase stretches to Kemoto right down to Misira Tenda, covering 48 km.

According to the managing director of the National Road Authority, Ousman Sanyang, the total cost of the road is D1.2 billion, fully funded by the Gambia Government.

Works Minister Ebrima Sillah described the Kiang West road as a catalyst for enhancement of the livelihood and economic activities for the communities there.

- Advertisement -

The minister said President Barrow is very focused on infrastructural development, including, roads, electricity and water which he said should have been attained by now with The Gambia celebrating 60 years of independence.