Federation donates sanitary materials worth over D480K to families

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

Families of children aged 0-5 years enrolled in a life stage 1 minimum package sponsorship program have received essential sanitary materials meant to improve sanitation and promote hygiene practices within their communities.

Donated by Ding Ding Yiriwa Federation, a community-based organisation and a local partner to ChildFund-The Gambia, last Thursday, the sanitary materials and plastic buckets were distributed to 746 families in a ceremony held in Jambanjelly.

- Advertisement -

The items comprise 666 packets of laundry soap, 666 pieces of plastic bucket, and 666 bottles of bleach worth D480,000.

The gesture, according to the federation officials, is designed to inculcate the spirit of personal and environmental hygiene practices in communities.

Speaking at the handing over, Alieu Mendy, the federation manager, underscored the importance of promoting sanitation and hygiene in communities, acknowledging that cleanliness is key to the health and well-being of people.

- Advertisement -

“The federation is committed to ensuring that families have access to resources that promote health and well-being. By providing these materials, we hope to instil a culture of cleanliness that will benefit the beneficiary communities,” he said.

Nfamara Badjie, advisor to the federation, thanked ChildFund for their foresight and initiative in promoting the health of children.

Badjie said the development of any community resides in the hands of its residents. He urged the beneficiaries to promote sanitation in their respective communities.

Yusupha Tamba, the Early Childhood Development Focal Person in Kombo North, expressed delight over the initiative.

A representative of the West Coast Region governor, Kaddy Jaiteh, expressed gratitude over the initiative geared towards improving the life and well-being of communities.

She said the items would go a long way in complementing the government’s efforts in promoting the health and well-being of people.

Madam Jaiteh described health as a fundamental and key component in any meaningful development and further called on stakeholders to join the government to help bring about robust development in local communities.

She acknowledged that the government alone cannot do it all.

“The governor’s office is committed and ready to work with the federation in promoting grassroots community development in the country,” she stated.

Adama Jallow, a representative from the NGO Affairs Agency, acknowledged the effort of the federation in empowering local communities and expressed his office’s interest in working with the federation in the interest of children.

Pa Ousman Badjie, deputising for the chief of Kombo North, lauded the federation for the foresight and called on beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purpose.