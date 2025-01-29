Group to transform primary school in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

A Group of people from Bournemouth are travelling to The Gambia to restore and improve a primary school with 700 children.

At the end of March, a group will be visiting the children of Campama Lower Basic School in The Gambia.

Those travelling with the Sunshine with Smiles Trust are visiting the school with the mission to make repairs and improvements, which will hopefully improve the lives of the school children.

Tony Chapman, a retired plumber and one of the men travelling to The Gambia, said these repairs “will significantly change the lives of these children”.

Tony and his wife Jane previously visited The Gambia on a holiday in November 2024.

Before they went, they bumped into a man named Steven Bick who lived nearby on a dog walk.

After they started chatting, Tony revealed they were heading to The Gambia and Steven said he founded a charity that specifically helps children in The Gambia.

Steven asked if Tony and his wife would pop into the Campama Lower Basic School and they agreed.

When Tony and his wife arrived, he found more than 700 children didn’t have access to working toilets, as well as many other things.

Tony said: “It broke my heart, the brightest, cheerfull, friendliest 700 children you could ever want to meet.

“It was one of those moments, it was a life changing moment.”

Various other things needed to be fixed, such as the guttering to stop flooding and the floor levelling in classrooms.

The group are fundraising and trying to raise £10,000, so they are able to buy materials for the school.

Steven Bick, founder and chairman of the trust said: “We just want everyone to have a decent standard of life.

“Anything you give, small or big is very much appreciated.”

Tony said everybody is funding their own travel, accommodation and food for the trip, so every penny of the £10,000 will be going towards the school.

Tony said: “We want to have a direct impact. They are so bright and cheerful, so positive about learning. They just need the tools to help them to do that.”